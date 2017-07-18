Collins competes in Oklahoma shorthorn show and conference

MEEKER I Macy Collins recently attended the National Junior Shorthorn Show and Youth Conference in Tulsa, Okla.

She was among more than 350 exhibitors who showed more than 600 head of cattle. Macy showed her late spring yearling shorthorn plus heifer, Ella. Ella is a bred and owned heifer meaning she was raised by Collins here in Meeker. She is out of a former show heifer, Viv, and a bull, Frosty, that Collins raised out of her first show heifer, Marshmallow. Ella was second in her shorthorn plus class, first in the bred and owned class and was reserve champion in her bred and owned age division. Collins also competed in the speech contest. The speech topic was, “As the world trends to more natural standpoint, how can we persuade people that beef is both a healthy ad safe protein source to consume.” She placed second in the speech contest and received a garment bag. Although she didn’t enjoy the 109 degree weather or the enormous insects, she and her grandpa, Forrest Nelson, had a good week in Tulsa.

