Coloradans encouraged to test for radon in January

RBC | Winter is the perfect time to test your home for radon, according to Chrystine Kelley, radon program manager for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“Testing your home for radon is simple and works best when all your doors and windows are closed,” Kelley said. “That’s why January is a great time to test, during National Radon Action Month.”

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas responsible for hundreds of Colorado lung cancer deaths each year. The colorless, odorless, tasteless gas can enter homes through miniscule cracks in the floor or small spaces around utility pipes. It can accumulate unless properly mitigated. Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of lung cancer in smokers. More Americans die from lung cancer than any other cancer.

Gov. John Hickenlooper proclaimed January National Radon Action Month in Colorado. Kelley encouraged all Colorado citizens to protect their families from the serious health risks associated with radon by testing and reducing any elevated radon levels found in their homes.

Testing is easy and affordable. The department provides coupons for reduced-cost radon test kits. The department’s website also lists contractors certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program who install systems to mitigate radon. Colorado residents also can call the state’s Radon Hotline at 1-800-846-3986 or check with their local health department, county extension office or public health nurse for radon information.

