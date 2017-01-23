Colorado CPA under new ownership

January 23, 2017

RBC | Colorado CPA, with offices in both Meeker and Rangely, has a new owner for a new year. On Jan. 1

Marlo Coates

Marlo Coates, Certified Public Accountant and longtime employee at the CPA office took over as owner. The firm will operate under the new name of ColoCPA Services, PC.
Before purchasing the Rangely based company Coats had worked for Colorado CPA Services for more than 15 years and has managed the firm for the past three years prior to becoming the new owner.
In a statement provided to the Herald Times Coates said, “While the name changed, the staff will continue to operate and manage the Rangely and Meeker offices in the same locations and with the same degree of professional service and personalized client focus you have experienced in the past. The combined staff will include a CPA and three support staff members to meet your accounting, tax and auditing needs.”
Coates purchased the company from Mathew Scoggins, who is the current Rangely Schools Superintendent.
Scoggins expressed full confidence that customers will not notice a difference with the transfer of ownership. “Marlo has really been running it for a while. She knows what she’s doing,” he said.
ColoCPA Services, PC has offices located at 118 West Main St. in Rangely and 685 Main St., Ste. 2 in Meeker.

