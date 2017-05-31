Colorado Hay Directory accepting listings from producers, buyers

RBC | The Colorado Department of Agriculture is accepting listings for the 2017 Colorado Hay Directory. The annual publication connects hay producers with buyers.

“We receive calls from across the country requesting information about Colorado hay,” said Wendy White, marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “This publication helps Colorado producers market their hay.”

The listing fee is $25, and the deadline is June 16, 2017. Forms are available at Colorado State University Extension offices or by contacting the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

This free directory will be available in August through CSU Extension offices and various horse and livestock associations in the state as well as at agricultural events such as the Colorado State Fair, National Western Stock Show and the Colorado Farm Show. The directory will also be online.

Each listing includes the type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status and identifies organic hay. Listings are grouped by region of the state. The directory also includes listings for companies that offer hay-related products or services. Advertising opportunities are also available at $50 for a half-page ad or $90 for a full-page ad.

For more information or to receive a Colorado Hay Directory listing form, contact the Markets Division at 303-869-9175, email Loretta.Lopez@state.co.us or visit www.coloradoagriculture.com.

