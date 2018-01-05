Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces new agency-wide integrated purchasing system

RBC | Colorado Parks and Wildlife is pleased to announce the arrival of a new integrated purchasing system, which will serve as a one-stop shop for all CPW products, including hunting and fishing licenses, campsite reservations, OHV and snowmobile permits and more.

The transition to the new purchasing system will begin Jan. 1, 2018. During this time, we will have a period of several days when all CPW purchases will be unavailable. The changeover to the new system will cause a temporary shut down of purchasing services at all CPW offices, parks, licensing agents, online and phone sales. Hunters may reach out to a regional or area office if you run into licensing issues.

“We are thrilled to roll out this updated purchasing system, which will provide a more streamlined experience for every CPW customer,” said Bob Broscheid, Director of Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “But we do want to acknowledge the small downside of this brief system blackout for purchases while we implement these upgrades.”

During the changeover to our new system, customers will not be able to make any purchases online or at our offices, parks or sales agencies. All purchases will be impacted, including:

– All camping, cabin and yurt reservations

– Online hunter education, including mountain lion exams

– Hunting reservation system

– All license purchases (Including waterfowl stamps)

– Habitat stamps

– Online park passes

– All registration renewals

– Online retail orders

– Online license purchases

“We really want to get the word out for customers to plan ahead and be aware that this brief transitional period is coming,” said Broscheid.

CPW suggests that customers prepare now by taking the following steps:

n Plan ahead, buy ahead: Customers are urged to plan ahead and buy ahead for courses, licenses, reservations or gifts that can be purchased or reserved in advance. If you are a camping customer planning to camp in the next six months, book your reservations now.

n Create a new CID: CPW strongly recommends that any hunter that has never hunted or fished in Colorado create a customer identification number (CID) in our system in advance of this system update. This will ensure a smooth transition into the new system. New hunters are able to create an account and receive a CID during business hours by calling any CPW office or the main telephone number, 303-291-1192.

n Prepare for new account requirements: Please ensure every customer in your family or group, including children, have a separate and valid email address. Each individual making a purchase, including youth licenses, will need an individual account in the system.

For a full list of Frequently Asked Questions and to learn more about what the new integrated purchasing system means for you, visit cpw.state.co.us/cpwshop.

