Colorado State High School Track Championships 2017

The Meeker girls’ track team was not the biggest or the best at the 2017 Colorado State Track and Field Championships, as they finished third as team, but they were right in the middle (like Avery Watt) of the competition, winning gold medals in three relays, two in record fashion and several girls experienced the view from the podium in front of 1000’s of track and field fans. Watt, a junior, medaled on two relay teams. Bobby Gutierrez photo