Commercial property owners, contractors invited to workshop

February 28, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County 0

RBC | Commercial property owners, contractors and developers are encouraged to attend a free half-day training workshop Friday, March 10 in Glenwood Springs to learn about the new Colorado Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program.
C-PACE financing allows owners of commercial property, including multi-family housing, to make energy efficiency, water efficiency and renewable energy upgrades to their property. Financing for the projects comes from participating lenders, and the loan is repaid through an annual assessment on the owner’s county property tax bill.
The repayment can be extended over a 20-year period, and the energy and water cost savings are typically more than the annual assessment, generating immediate cash flow. Technical and financial projections for each project must be confirmed by an independent third party.
At this time Rio Blanco County has not opted in to the program, but contractors and developers are encouraged to attend the training anyway, which is required to become registered with C-PACE and to develop C-PACE financed projects.
The workshop is hosted by the Colorado Energy Office (CEO), Colorado C-PACE, Garfield Clean Energy and CLEER.
The workshop will be held at Colorado Mountain College, 1402 Blake Ave., Room 301, in Glenwood Springs. Registration, networking and refreshments start at 8:30 a.m., the training workshop runs from 9 a.m. to noon. To register, visit GarfieldCleanEnergy.org.
“Join us on March 10 to put C-PACE financing in your tool bag, and start developing projects as a registered C-PACE contractor,” said Tracy Phillips, director of the C-PACE program.

