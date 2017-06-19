Commissioners appoint Drake to lodging tax board

RBC | Commissioners appointed Terry Drake to the Rangely Lodging Tax Board at their regular meeting Monday, June 12. Drake is the general manager of Moosehead Lodge.

Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between Rio Blanco County Department of Human Services and Prowers County. From July 1 through Dec. 31 the Prowers County Hotline will answer hotline child welfare calls. “We will continue to be available to our community members and stakeholders should people call staff directly or if they walk into the office,” said Barb Bofinger from RBC Human Services. Part of the request for the memorandum is to help their understaffed department prevent burnout.

“Two staff members have been rotating on call, one week at a time 24 hours per days since approximately October,” Bofinger said.

“A benefit of the memorandum is that by having child abuse and neglect calls go through a central call system, it can remove bias, which in small communities is important.”

Commissioners approved a liquor license renewal for Meeker Golf Course, and temporary liquor licenses for the Meeker Lions Club for Range Call and the Grande Valley Vineyards for the TANK.

Commissioner Shawn Bolton asked the Road and Bridge Director to look into additional signage or patrols for the routes north of CR 13 to which people are diverted during highway closures.

We’re going to have to do something,” Bolton said, adding “when I think it’s bad, it’s bad.”

Bolton, meanwhile, has been invited to the White House with Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese to discuss the Jordan Cove LNG project.

