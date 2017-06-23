Commissioners approve mental health service contracts

RBC | The Rio Blanco County Commissioners met in Rangely Monday to approve mental health spending, approve work on the county fairgrounds remodel project and listen to concerns about board appointments.

In approving the consent agenda, the commissioners approved a maximum total of $64,500 to various mental health service contractors. Commissioner Woodruff expressed concern about the amount spent on the services, which are considered recurring contracts.

The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council sought $2,000 from the county for what was described as various youth projects. The funding was quickly and unanimously approved by the commissioners.

The commissioners opened two bids for the Meeker Coulter Field Airport Beacon and Fence Relocation Project. The first bids came from a company in Vernal, Utah, with a total bid of $254,110. The second bid came from PNCI Construction of Grand Junction with a total bid of $341,111.91.

In addition to opening bids the commissioners awarded a bid for the purchase of a tracked skid steer loader at a cost of $41,387, plus a grader attachment for an additional $10,550.

An agreement with Goedert Construction LLC was approved for work on the fairgrounds bathroom remodel project at a cost of $366,244.50. However, there was discussion that a small portion could be saved by using the county road and bridge crew on some of the work.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Rangely business owner Elizabeth Wiley approached the commissioners about her concerns regarding appointments to the Lodging Tax Board. Wiley described what she saw as a “lack of objectivity” and bias in the appointment process. Wiley requested that the commissioners consider allowing the board to be larger than three members so that more community members could serve. The commissioners did not respond to her comments, but when pushed by Wiley about follow-up commissioners Bolton and Woodruff said they felt they had picked the person for the Lodging Tax Board who “had something to do with lodging.” They agreed to consider holding a work session in Rangely on July 17 to discuss the issue further.

Commissioner Jeff Rector updated the board on the Dead Dog Fire and his concerns over how road blocks were handled during the fire. “It was an incredible learning curve,” he said.

Commissioner Si Woodruff also discussed the fire and numerous meetings he attended regarding the burns.

Commissioner Sean Bolton reminded the board that he was headed to Washington, D.C., this week to discuss the Jordan Cove liquid natural gas project.

The commissioners meet again Monday in Meeker.

Like this: Like Loading...