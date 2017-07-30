Commissioners discuss river health

RBC | Commissioner Si Woodruff told the board and staff he has been meeting with various individuals and entities around the county to discuss the health of the White River following another algae bloom and an additional bloom of a diatom commonly referred to as “rock snot.”

“I’m hoping to get some people together. The county is willing to find out who wants to be involved and what, if anything, can be done,” Woodruff said.

Commissioner Jeff Rector also said he has been talking to people concerned about the river, including a fly fishing guide who told him he has stopped directing his clients to the river because of the problems.

The commissioners, absent chair Shawn Bolton, directed Rio Blanco County Sheriff Anthony Mazzola to have county surveyor Leif Joy determine whose jurisdiction the water tanks behind CNCC in Rangely are in after a question arose due to a call about youth hanging out at the tanks. The property itself is owned by the BLM.

“Everything we have says it’s in the city (limits),” Mazzola said, but Rangely Town Manager Peter Brixius and Police Chief Vince Wilczek believe it lies within the county.

Bolton was attending the 82nd annual National Association of Counties conference and exposition in Columbus, Ohio. He commented on Facebook July 21 that the organization had just “killed” a resolution that would have given support to the BLM’s venting and flaring rule, and approved resolutions to return 40 percent of federal mineral leases to the county of origin and support for liquid natural gas export facilities. He called the items a “great day for our county.”

In other business, the commissioners approved a $1,000 donation to the Rangely Food Bank. The food bank had requested $1,500.

The commissioners also moved to deny a proposal to participate in the intergovernmental agreement between Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Fire Prevention and Control for fire cost reimbursement.

“There’s only $89,500 available for the whole state,” said RBC Emergency Manager Ty Gates.

