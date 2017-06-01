COMMUNITY CALENDAR

– Mountain bike group rides begin June 1 at Sanderson Hills Park. Call 878-3403 or visit

– Colorado Rockies Skills Challenge 10 a.m. June 2 at Paintbrush Park for youth ages 6-13. Call 878-3403 or visit

– Park to Art run races June 3 at 9 a.m. at Paintbrush Park. 5K, 10K or half marathon. Call 878-3403 or visit

– MHS Cowboy Basketball Clinic June 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the MHS gym. Free for youth entering K-8th grade. Call 878-3403 or visit

– MHS Track and Cross Country Clinic. June 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the MHS track. Free for youth entering K-8th grade. Call 878-3403 or visit

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course. Our staff are eager to assist our community and banking family with the information available to them 24/7.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be June 12. We will be discussing “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Community members are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Adult Open Gym Volleyball Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the MES gym. Adults 18-plus. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Pickleball Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. in the admin gym. Adults 18-plus. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Basketball Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the MES gym. Adults 18-plus. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

