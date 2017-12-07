Community Calendar: December 7, 2017

– Itty Bitty Wonderland Pool Party Dec. 8 from 9-11 a.m. for ages 7 and under. Children must be supervised in the water by someone 13 or older. $2 per person. Call 878-3403.

– Breakfast with Santa at the Fairfield Center Dec. 9 from 8:30-11 a.m. Breakfast provided by the Lions Club. Bring your cameras! Call 878-3403.

– ERBM Holiday Appreciation Drawing Dec. 1-20. Visit the Meeker Recreation Center to submit your name into the drawing for a membership or gift certificates. Drawing will be held Dec. 21. Winners will be notified that day and listed on ERBM’s Facebook page.

– The Rangely Moms Group meets the first Thursday of each month from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church (207 S. Sunset Ave.) to help connect moms in our community. Any moms who have newborn through elementary aged children are welcome to join us for food, fellowship and fun. Childcare is provided. The first meeting is free. Subsequent meetings are $5. Scholarships are available if needed.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. The first Monday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Adult Open Gym pickleball Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the MES gym. For 18 and older. Volleyball Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Adult open gym basketball Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Call 878-3403 for details.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center and each Thursday at 9 a.m. at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Free Community Dinner every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church—Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park.

