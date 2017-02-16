Community Calendar: February 16, 2017

– Carl Rector Memorial Cribbage Tournament Saturday, February 18 at the Elks Club 1907 BPOE-633 East Main in Rangely. Starts at 9 a.m. $20 entry fee includes lunch and prizes. Call Tim Webber at 970-629-1715 with any questions.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday. This event is to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course. Our staff are eager to assist our community and banking family with the information available to them 24/7.

– VFW Tootsie Care Day. The next toenail trimming day will be Feb. 25. Noon to 3:00 pm at the MVCC located at 290 4th Street. This service is available to anyone who needs help with toenail trimming. All donations received will go toward the VFW and Aux. Scholarship Fund.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be March 13. We will be discussing “The Secret Knowledge of Water: Discovering the Essence of the American Desert” by Craig Childs. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Community ladies are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St. Anyone interested can attend. Used grocery bags are greatly needed. Please drop them off at 600 Main St. in Meeker.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project.

– Game Day for adults 50+ on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Stop by for refreshments. Call 878-3403 or visit

meekerrecdistrict.com for more info.

– Adult Open Gym Volleyball. Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Basketball. Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

