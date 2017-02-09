Community Calendar: February 9, 2017

– Sweetheart Pool Parties: Itty Bitty (children 6 and under with parent/guardian) from 9-11 a.m. Feb. 10. $5 per adult; $1 per child. K-5th from 11:30-1:30 p.m. $3 per child. Teens and Tweens: 5:30-8 p.m. for sixth-12th graders. The Disney classic “Lady and the Tramp” will be showing. $3 per person. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Carl Rector Memorial Cribbage Tournament Saturday, February 18 at the Elks Club 1907 BPOE-633 East Main in Rangely. Starts at 9 a.m. $20 entry fee includes lunch and prizes. Call Tim Webber at 970-629-1715 with any questions.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday. This event is to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course. Our staff are eager to assist our community and banking family with the information available to them 24/7.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be Feb. 13. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Rec District Spring Line-Up registration opens Feb. 13. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Community ladies are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St. Anyone interested can attend. Used grocery bags are greatly needed. Please drop them off at 600 Main St. in Meeker.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project.

– Game Day for adults 50+ on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Stop by for refreshments. Call 878-3403 or visit

meekerrecdistrict.com for more info.

– Adult Open Gym Volleyball. Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Basketball. Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

