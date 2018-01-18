Community Calendar: January 18, 2018

– Youth Open Gym Basketball Jan. 19 from 1-2 p.m. at the Meeker Elementary School gym. Boys and girls K-8th grade are invited to this free open gym. Children under 8 years old must have parent/caregiver 13 years of age or older present. Program runs every Friday through March 9. ERBM Recreation and Park District, 970-878-3403.

– Projects in Grocery Sacks Friday, Jan. 19 at Meeker Recreation Center from 1-4 p.m. Grab your crochet hooks and yarn for an afternoon of crocheting, conversation, and refreshments. An expert volunteer will be available to teach the art of crocheting. Visit www.erbmrec.com for details, or call 970-878-3403.

– Tootsie Care Day at 290 Fourth St., Feb. 10 from 12-3 p.m. Open to anyone 74 and under who has trouble with toenail trimming. Donations go the VFW and Auxiliary Scholarship fund.

– The Rangely Moms Group meets the first Thursday of each month from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church (207 S. Sunset Ave.) to help connect moms in our community. Any moms who have newborn through elementary aged children are welcome to join us for food, fellowship and fun. Childcare is provided. The first meeting is free. Subsequent meetings are $5. Scholarships are available if needed.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. The first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Adult Open Gym pickleball Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the MES gym. For 18 and older. Volleyball Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Adult open gym basketball Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Call 878-3403 for details.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). Feb. 12 we will be discussing “The Other Einstein” by Marie Benedict. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center and each Thursday at 9 a.m. at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit www.erbmrec.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Free Community Dinner every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church—Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park.

Please send calendar items to

calendar@theheraldtimes.com before

5 p.m. on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...