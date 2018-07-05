Community Calendar: July 5, 2018

– Summer Jam Basketball Clinic 10 a.m. to Noon July 11, MHS Gym. FREE basketball clinic for youth entering K-8th grade. ERBM Recreation & Park District 970-878-3403.

– Free Concert – Halden Wofford & the Hi*Beams Friday, July 13, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy this Summer Entertainment Series Concert. ERBM Recreation & Park District 970-878-3403.

– Weekly Wanderers Fridays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All ages are invited to Town Park during the month of July to get moving and take a walk in the park under the direction of an ERBM staff member. ERBM Recreation & Park District 970-878-3403.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be July 9. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Tootsie Care Day at 290 Fourth St., July 14 from 12-3 p.m. Open to anyone 74 and under who has trouble with toenail trimming. Donations go the VFW and Auxiliary Scholarship fund.

– The Rangely Moms Group meets the first Thursday of each month from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church (207 S. Sunset Ave.) to help connect moms in our community. Any moms who have newborn through elementary aged children are welcome to join us for food, fellowship and fun. Childcare is provided. The first meeting is free. Subsequent meetings are $5. Scholarships are available if needed.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. The first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Adult drop-in sports: Dodgeball Mondays at 7:30 p.m. in the MES gym. For 18 and older. Volleyball Tuesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Basketball Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. in the MES gym. Pool Volleyball Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the MRC pool. Call 878-3403 for details.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Gentleman’s Group meeting every Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center and each Thursday at 9 a.m. at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit www.erbmrec.com.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Free Community Dinner every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at St. James’ Episcopal Church—Richards’ Hall, Fourth and Park.

