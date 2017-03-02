Community Calendar: March 2, 2017

– Free monthly movie March 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the Meeker Rec Center MP room. Featured film: Florence Foster Jenkins. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Free legal clinic at Meeker Public Library for parties who have no attorney from 2-3 p.m. on March 8. Call 970-878-5911 to be added to the sign-up sheet.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course. Our staff are eager to assist our community and banking family with the information available to them 24/7.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be March 13. We will be discussing “The Secret Knowledge of Water: Discovering the Essence of the American Desert” by Craig Childs. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Community ladies are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project.

– Game Day for adults 50+ on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit

meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Volleyball. Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Pickleball. Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Admin gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Basketball. Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the MES gym. Adults 18+. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

– Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

Please send calendar items to calendar@theheraldtimes.com before 5 p.m. on Monday.

Like this: Like Loading...