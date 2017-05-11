Community Calendar: May 11, 2017

– Metal Art Deadline May 15. Artists, turn in your completed application for the metal art competition. More details at

meekerrecdistrict.com or call 878-3403.

– Softball and baseball clinic May 16 from 6-8 p.m. at Paintbrush Park Ball Fields. Free clinic for K-8th grade youth taught by the high school baseball and softball teams. More details at

meekerrecdistrict.com or call 878-3403.

– Mountain Valley Bank will be doing a “Lobby Blitz” every Wednesday to provide customers with a one on one online banking and mobile banking mini course. Our staff are eager to assist our community and banking family with the information available to them 24/7.

– The Meeker Library Book Club meets at 1 p.m. the second Monday of each month (excluding holidays). The next meeting will be June 12. All interested readers are welcome. Stop by the Meeker Library for details.

– Community members are meeting to make grocery bag mats for the homeless. Mondays 1-4 p.m. at 600 Main St.

– Quilting Group. Tuesdays from 1-9 p.m. at the Meeker Public Library. All are welcome. Come during hours that fit your schedule. Bring your sewing machine and project. Making quilts for the Walbridge Wing and hospice care.

– Game Day for adults 50-plus on Wednesdays at 9 a.m. in the Meeker Recreation Center lounge. Call 878-3403 or visit

meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Storytime at the Rangely Regional Library Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

– Children’s Story Hour Wednesdays at 10 a.m. at the Meeker Public Library.

– Gentleman’s Club meeting at 10 a.m. each Thursday morning at the VFW, 290 4th St. in Meeker.

Real-Tea Roundtable. Join real estate expert Suzan Pelloni for helpful hints on buying and selling -property. First Monday of the month, 7:30 a.m. at Wendll’s.

– Adult Open Gym Volleyball Tuesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the MES gym. Adults 18-plus. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Pickleball Wednesdays from 1-2:30 p.m. in the admin gym. Adults 18-plus. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

– Adult Open Gym Basketball Wednesdays from 7:30-8:30 p.m. in the MES gym. Adults 18-plus. Call 878-3403 or visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

Send calendar items to calendar@theheraldtimes.com

Like this: Like Loading...