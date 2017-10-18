Community education classes at CNCC

MEEKER | Register now for upcoming fall classes starting soon! Social Media Marketing is a must for local businesses and entrepreneurs needing to expand their business operations using social media marketing platforms, four sessions beginning Oct. 9. Restaurant and food service employers are encouraged to attend the Food Safety Works Training on Oct. 11. Morning session 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Certifies workers for three years. Improve computer skills with Microsoft Word beginning Oct. 10-31 and Excel Nov. 7-28; PowerPoint–Dec. 5-12. For crafters, Card Making 201, Oct. 27-Nov. 11; Mosaic Garden Stone Workshop, Friday, Nov. 10, Holiday Treats Workshop Nov. 8, 6-9 p.m. For further information call 878-5227, email iris.franklin@cncc.edu, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.
