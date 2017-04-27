Community gardens planting party April 29

RANGELY | Rangely Community Gardens is kicking off the season. Help plant the town’s Main Street flowers at a planting party Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Gardens. Bring hats, gloves and sunscreen. Drinks and lunch provided.

