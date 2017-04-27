Community gardens planting party April 29

RANGELY | Rangely Community Gardens is kicking off the season. Help plant the town’s Main Street flowers at a planting party Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Gardens. Bring hats, gloves and sunscreen. Drinks and lunch provided.
Related Articles
Rangely Community Gardens
August 19, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
The Rangely Community Gardens (RCG) held an open house last Saturday to honor the founders of the project, started in 2009 and recognize the many contributors who donated to the project. Related
Geese in the garden…
August 13, 2016 René Harden 0
Williams Pipeline’s Day of Caring helps Rangely Community Gardens
April 19, 2015 Heather Zadra 1
RANGELY I Last summer, 9-year-old Adywen Meeks grew her first vegetables and flowers in a four-by-four foot plot at Rangely Children’s Garden. Related
Leave a Reply