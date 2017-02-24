Community Networking Group Feb. 28

RANGELY | The next Community Networking Group meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Weiss Conference Room from noon to 1:30 p.m. Community Networking presents: Bonnie Peterson, Executive Director of AGNC (Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado). In an interview right after she took on the job, Petersen said her role with AGNC will be similar to that with Club 20. But with the AGNC, she’ll work with a smaller membership of local governments in a smaller geographic area. That will enable her to work more in depth on issues affecting governments in the region.

