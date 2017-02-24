Community Networking Group Feb. 28

RANGELY | The next Community Networking Group meeting will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Weiss Conference Room from noon to 1:30 p.m. Community Networking presents: Bonnie Peterson, Executive Director of AGNC (Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado). In an interview right after she took on the job, Petersen said her role with AGNC will be similar to that with Club 20. But with the AGNC, she’ll work with a smaller membership of local governments in a smaller geographic area. That will enable her to work more in depth on issues affecting governments in the region.
Related Articles
Networking group will honor George
May 20, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I The next networking meeting of the Community Networking Group will be May 24 in the Weiss Conference Room on the Rangely campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College. Related
Community Networking Group meets Tuesday
May 26, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I The next Community Networking Group meeting will be held Tuesday from noon to 2 p.m. in the Weiss Conference Room on the campus of Colorado Northwestern Community College with Colorado State Rep. Bob […]
Colorado Networking Group meets Tues.
October 18, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC | The next meeting of the Community Networking Group will be held Tuesday from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Weiss Conference Room on the Colorado Northwestern Community College campus in Rangely. Related
Leave a Reply