Community Networking meeting Oct. 24

RANGELY | The next Community Networking Group meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the Weiss Conference Room from 12–1:30 p.m. Matt Scoggins, RE-4 School Superintendent, will discuss the school system items on the upcoming 2017 November ballot. He will explain what 3A & 5A means to Rangely citizens on the ballot and what it will cost taxpayers if it passes. Pizza, salad and desserts will be served at noon. Please RSVP to Becky at 970-675-3301 by Monday, Oct. 23 if you plan to attend.

Like this: Like Loading...