Community pride project…

Meeker 4-H Council April report
April 30, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker 4-H Council met Wednesday, April 4 after school. A great turn-out of seventeen members were in attendance to make plans and generate community pride ideas for the summer. Related
4-H IFYE ambassador in Meeker, seeks hosts
April 18, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Last week, the CSU Extension Office in Meeker hosted Jennifer Johnston with the 4-H IFYE Program. IFYE, or International 4-H Youth Exchange, is an international exchange program where participants ages 19-30 visit a […]
Appreciation dinner…
March 9, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
The Meeker 4-H Council hosted their annual grandparents/ senior appreciation dinner Sunday, Feb. 12 at the exhibit hall. Thank you to all the seniors and 4-H’rs who made this dinner possible. Special thanks to Marci […]
