Community pride project…

June 26, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, Slider 0

The Meeker 4-H Sewing Club participated in a community pride project by helping make plastic sleeping mats for the homeless. This community group meets weekly and the sewing club was fortunate to learn all that goes into making these mats and the large amount of time they take. Members participating were Birdie McCaffrey, Kayla Scott, Lissbeth Sanchez, Neveah LeBlanc, Jessica Pelloni, Aimee Shults, Kassidy Wille, Hailey Scott (back), Hadley Franklin, Kolbi Franklin and Emma Buckler. courtesy photo

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Meeker 4-H Council April report

April 30, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Meeker 4-H Council met Wednesday, April 4 after school. A great turn-out of seventeen members were in attendance to make plans and generate community pride ideas for the summer. Related

Meeker

4-H IFYE ambassador in Meeker, seeks hosts

April 18, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I Last week, the CSU Extension Office in Meeker hosted Jennifer Johnston with the 4-H IFYE Program. IFYE, or International 4-H Youth Exchange, is an international exchange program where participants ages 19-30 visit a […]

Meeker

Appreciation dinner…

March 9, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

The Meeker 4-H Council hosted their annual grandparents/ senior appreciation dinner Sunday, Feb. 12 at the exhibit hall. Thank you to all the seniors and 4-H’rs who made this dinner possible. Special thanks to Marci […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply