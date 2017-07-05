Community revitalization workshop July 27

RBC | There will be a half-day multi-county community revitalization workshop focusing on brownfield resources July 27 in Craig. The workshop is for community leaders and property owners who are working on economic development, revitalization and brownfield site redevelopment. The workshop is free, but interested parties should register in advance as space is limited. For more information call 970-928-3412 or visit communitybuilders.org.

Like this: Like Loading...