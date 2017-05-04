Congressman Perlmutter to visit Meeker Sunday

Congressman Ed Perlmutter is making a stop in Meeker this Sunday, May 7. There will be a Meet and Greet with the Congressman at the Elk Mountain Inn Cafe, 723 Market St., from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in meeting and talking with Ed should come. It’s a great opportunity to get a firsthand view of what’s going on in Congress.

Ed has announced his candidacy for governor to replace term-limited John Hickenlooper. Ed has been in Congress since 2007. He grew up in Jefferson County, currently lives in Arvada, and represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District which is comprised of northern Jefferson County and western Adams County.

Ed claims to believe that working across the aisle to find common ground is critical for democracy and helps to better represent individuals and families. The Lugar Center/McCourt School Bipartisan Index has ranked Ed as the 23rd most bipartisan out of the 435 members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ed has said that his priorities as governor would be reducing housing costs, improving the state’s transportation network, and supporting state industries such as aerospace and renewable energy. “I have a lot of ideas,” Perlmutter says, “but I want to hear from people from across the state”—thus his northwest Colorado swing this weekend.

