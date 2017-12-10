Contact information for Mind Springs in RBC

RBC | Last week we reported on the presentation given by Mind Springs Health (MSH) CEO Sharon Raggio at the community networking meeting in Rangely on Nov. 28. Raggio presented information about MSH’s mental health prevention, care and recovery presence across 10 counties in the northwestern and west central sections of Colorado. MSH has 13 service locations in the region, two of which are in Rio Blanco County.

Mind Springs also operates the only psychiatric hospital between Denver and Salt Lake City. This West Springs Hospital is now completing a $17.75 million, 48-bed addition adjacent to its current facilities at 515 28 ¾ Road in Grand Junction to be opened by late 2018. The following is more information about MSH we were not able to include last week.

Raggio may be reached at 970-241-6023 or via her administrative assistant, Sally Silliman, at SSilliman@mindspringshealth.com. Michelle Huber in Rangely is our Rio Blanco County (RBC) MSH program director and is MSH’s primary contact in RBC. Her office number is 970-675-8411. Tom Gangel of Steamboat Springs is the MSH regional director. He can be reached through his administrative assistant, Dennese Brereton, at brereton@mindspringshealth.org or by phone at 970–879-2141. The MSH website is mindspringshealth.org.

We mentioned that Catherine Eliasen, the long-time licensed clinician in the Meeker MSH office, and Brenda Culler, the peer assistant for MSH-Meeker whose name we misspelled last week, attended the networking meeting. A new licensed clinician, Kelly Garcia, will be joining the MSH-Meeker office on Monday. The Meeker office number is 970-878-5112. We also failed to mention last week that the MSH-Rangely business services assistant, April Noel, attended the network session.

Mind Springs provides 29 clinicians (licensed professional counselors, licensed marriage and family therapists, masters of science in social work, licensed clinical social workers, and Colorado addiction counselors) in and around RBC: 10 in Steamboat, four in Craig, two in Meeker, one in Rangely, three in Rifle and nine in Glenwood Springs.

MSH operates a 24/7 crisis hotline at 888-207-4004.

Like this: Like Loading...