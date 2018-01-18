Coombs pins through championship of Vern Rose Memorial Tournament

RANGELY | Vern Rose was a great supporter of Rangely athletics, especially wrestling, and his giving spirit was in Rangely High School as a tournament, named in his memory, was wrestled last Saturday.

“This was by far, the best tournament we have wrestled thus far, everyone looked sharp, wrestled hard and showed a ton of heart,” first-year head coach J.C. Chumacero said. “I would like to thank everyone who helped at our tournament and made it run smooth. Everyone that helped move the mats, all the table help, tournament directors and all the parents who ran the hospitality room, you all made it very easy on a first-year coach and I can’t thank you enough.”

Tytus Coombs showed his appreciation by pinning all five of his opponents, including the championship match in the 132-pound bracket, and Coomb’s workout partner Justin Rusher finished as a runner-up in the 138-pound bracket.

Coach Chumacero said Anthony Lujan wrestled in his first tournament of the season and finished fourth in the 170-pound bracket, where he won two matches.

“We are just lacking mat time with Anthony,” coach Chumacero said. “He is very talented but is playing catch up with the other athletes.”

“Anthony Garner did not place at 120 but by far wrestled his best tournament so far,” coach Chumacero continued. “He works very hard and is always learning. I know it’s frustrating for him but his wins will start coming.”

Dalton Dembowski suffered an injury in his first match and did not continue.

Coach Chumacero said his team will “be tested” this Saturday, as they compete in the Screaming Eagle tournament in Paonia.

