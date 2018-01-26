Coombs wins Screamin’ Eagle Tournament

RANGELY | Four Panthers wrestled in the Screamin’ Eagle wrestling tournament last Saturday in Paonia and returned with one champion. The Panthers will travel to Ignacio this weekend for another tournament, in the southwest corner of the state.

“Tytus wrestled a very smart and technical tournament,” Rangely head coach J.C. Chumercero said about his 132-pounder. “He started the day with a pin then followed it up with two, tough-fought, one-point wins.”

Coombs won 8-3 in the championship match and was Rangely’s only medal winner.

Justin Rusher won two matches and lost two, one win from placing in the 138-pound bracket.

“Justin’s last match of the day was a heartbreaker, losing 1-0,” coach Chumacero said. “Justin is a very talented wrestler, I just need him to start believing it.”

Anthony Garner (120) and Dalton Dembowski (195) did not place but coach Chumacero said, “They both continue to battle and are showing me how much heart they have week to week. These two do not quit.”

Coach Chumacero said the Screamin’ Eagle gave him a good idea of where his wrestlers are and what the state-qualifying regional tournament will look like.

“We have a good feel now of the guys we need to beat and what needs work in order to progress to our biggest goal, the Big Show,” coach Chumacero said of the upcoming state wrestling tournament.

