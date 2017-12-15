Coombs wins Soroco wrestling tournament

RANGELY | Four Rangely Panthers opened the wrestling season last Saturday in Oak Creek and two of them returned with medals, including one gold. The young Panthers will wrestle in another tournament this Saturday in Kremmling.

“I’m very happy with how we wrestled,” first-year head coach J.C. Chumercero said. “we are very young, so obviously, we have a ton to work on but I think all of them have their heads in the right place and are willing to put the work in.”

Tytus Coombs won the 138-pound bracket and Dalton Dembowski was the consolation champ in the 195-pound bracket, while Anthony Garner (126) and Justin Rusher (145) were just one match away from placing.

“Tytus wrestled well to bring home a gold medal and so did Dalton, who brought home a bronze,” coach Chumacero said. “I also wanted to recognize Justin, who was in a very difficult weight class and despite that, he allowed an exhibition loss to a special needs athlete, which showed his character and how amazing the wrestling community really is.”

