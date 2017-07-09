RANGELY | In last week’s story in the print edition about Lyle Peterson’s weight loss success through the TOPS program, we inadvertently misspelled his last name. We sincerely regret the error.
Correction on July 28 photo
August 4, 2016 Herald Times Staff 0
RANGELY I A photo of Page 7A of the July 28 edition of the Rio Blanco Herald Times incorrectly stated that the annual Senior Picnic held at Elks Park in Rangely on July 21 was […]
Correction
July 12, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
It was incorrectly reported in the 6-28-12 Herald Times, titled “RBC’s audit looks good” that Rio Blanco County was requiring a fire suppression system on homes more than 3,600 square feet in the Ridge Estates […]
Correction: Past Quigg Newton award winners omitted in story
June 10, 2015 Herald Times Staff 0
MEEKER I In a story May 21 about the Meeker High School (MHS) Awards Assembly, we mentioned that Brittany Smith and Joe Newman were this year’s Quigg Newton Award winners, chosen by the high school […]
