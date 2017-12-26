MEEKER | In last week’s article about the Meeker Cemetery District, we incorrectly stated that the district had $1.8 million in revenue in 2017. In fact, that amount is the total ending fund balance at the end of 2017. Total projected revenue for 2017 was $592,268.37. Projected expenditures totaled $358,188.81, leaving $234,079.56 in reserves carrying over to 2018. We regret the error.
Related Articles
Cemetery district board answers questions, engages attorney
March 25, 2017 Niki Turner 0
MEEKER | The Meeker Cemetery District board met March 15 and responded to public comments raised about recent changes at the cemetery, potential conflicts of interest for board members and made personnel changes. Board president […]
Cemetery district adopts budget, announces capital projects for 2018
December 16, 2017 Niki Turner 0
MEEKER | “I did everything I could to make it happen,” said Highland Cemetery manager Mike Jones about the absence of Christmas lights around the flagpole this season. “It wasn’t for lack of effort.” Last […]
Correction
May 22, 2014 Herald Times Staff 0
MEEKER I It was incorrectly edited in the May 15 edition of the Herald Times that Meeker School District’s negative factor will still be more than $5,000 next year. That figure should have read in […]
Leave a Reply