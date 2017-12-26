Correction

MEEKER | In last week’s article about the Meeker Cemetery District, we incorrectly stated that the district had $1.8 million in revenue in 2017. In fact, that amount is the total ending fund balance at the end of 2017. Total projected revenue for 2017 was $592,268.37. Projected expenditures totaled $358,188.81, leaving $234,079.56 in reserves carrying over to 2018. We regret the error.

