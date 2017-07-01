CORRECTION: FAMILY FUN SHOOT IS SUNDAY, JULY 2

The Jon Wangnild Family Fun Shoot at the Meeker Shooting Range is this Sunday, July 2, NOT Wednesday, July 5, as reported in the article in the Range Call section. We regret the error.
Related Articles
Correction
September 7, 2013 Herald Times Staff 0
MEEKER I Gerald Morris of Meeker was incorrectly identified as Gerald Miller in an Aug. 29 article on Page 1 regarding his personal input on the future use of the old Meeker elementary school. The […]
Correction
December 2, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
RANGELY I In a story in last week’s Herald Times regarding home schooling in Rangely, a quote attributed to Julie Noyes had an extra word added, which changed the meaning of the quote. Related
Correction
February 22, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC | In last week’s “Home of” article, the daughter of Jennifer Goddard was incorrectly listed as Cassie. Her name is Kerri Goddard. The Herald Times regrets the error. Related
