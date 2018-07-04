COSI provides double the impact for scholarship donors

RANGELY | Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) recently received a matching grant from the Colorado Department of Education’s Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI) on behalf of Moffatt and Rio Blanco Counties. This reduced-match grant will provide $26,451 toward scholarships with a match of $8,817. Any additional funds raised will also go toward these scholarships.

The matching funds will more than double the impact of each dollar in new donations to this scholarship fund at CNCC. Once the match has been raised, COSI will release the matching funds. The donations raised and matching funds will provide over $35,000 in scholarships for students from Moffat and Rio Blanco Counties who meet the scholarship qualifications ($25,502 for Moffat County and $9,766 for Rio Blanco County residents).

Students receiving the scholarships must be residents of either Moffat or Rio Blanco County, be a full time student pursuing a degree or certificate at CNCC, have a household income of less than 250 percent Pell eligible, and participate in student support workshops designed to improve student success and completion. This scholarship can be used toward tuition, fees, books, housing and transportation costs.

“The reduced match requirement provides support as we build our donor base throughout our communities and alumni pool,” said Sue Samaniego, CNCC Foundation director.

According to Samaniego, “The Colorado Department of Education continues to prove its dedication to increasing educational attainment for all, including those in rural settings. We are grateful for the opportunity to support our local students on the path to their educational and career goals. Of course, key to all of this comes from our communities through donations.”

Matching for COSI funds must come from new donors (those who have not donated to CNCC in a year or more) or increased donations from current donors (e.g. If a donor who gave $50 last year gives $75 this year, $25 would be eligible to be included in the match).

“There has never been a better time to support CNCC students,” added Samaniego.

To find out more about this matching challenge or to donate, contact Sue Samaniego at 970-675-3216 or sue.samaniego@cncc.edu or go to our giving page located at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/Support_CNCC.

