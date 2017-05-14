Cottage Food training May 17

MEEKER | Anyone operating a food business from home kitchens and/or food vendors participating in Farmer’s Markets and other summer venues will benefit from this training. The training covers basic food safety, foods permissible in Colorado’s Cottage Food Act, ingredient labeling and disclaimer requirements, and special considerations for food preparation at high altitude. Completion of this training satisfies the State of Colorado’s food safety training for cottage food sellers and certifies participants for three years. There will be a morning session from 10 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. Pre-registration is required to plan for class materials. For further information, call 878-5227 to get on a class list, or stop by the CNCC Meeker Center at 345 Sixth St. on Tuesday or Wednesday to complete registrations. Registrations may be mailed to CNCC, PO Box 1542, faxed to 878-4145 or emailed to iris.franklin@cncc.edu.
