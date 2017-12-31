Counseling to be offered at Meeker Veterans Center

MEEKER | Meeker American Legion Post 0074 and VFW Post 5843 are introducing our newest American Legion member to our community, Rev. Dr. John Walls. Walls served in the Navy in the mid -1960s and he and his wife, Melinda, moved to Meeker this past July. He is a retired pastor from the Indiana Conference of the United Methodist Church and Melinda is a teacher/coach at Wamsley Elementary School in Rifle.

Walls has a degree in counseling and a wealth of experience with more than 40 years in pastoral ministry. As a person who wants to “make a difference” in our community, he has volunteered to counsel with veterans, as well as families and individuals in the community, a couple days a week. Feel free to stop in at the VFW Post to chat with him Mondays and Fridays anytime from 9 a.m. to noon, after Jan. 8, or call him at 970-415-0037 to make an appointment. You may also call the Meeker Veterans Community Center and leave a message at 970-878-3758. Those who feel that they have benefitted from the counseling can make a voluntary donation, as they are able, to the Meeker Veterans Community Center.

