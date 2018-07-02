County Beat: June 28, 2018

BETTER CITY

The county will let its contract with Better City lapse at the end of July. Both towns still have money remaining in their contracts, but will focus on smaller, local projects instead of big countywide projects.

“My recommendation is to let these contracts expire, then regroup and figure things out,” said RBC economic development director Katelin Cook.

Commissioner Si Woodruff said he would be interested in seeing what the county has received for what it’s paid.

“We got a lot of great information out of it,” said Commissioner Jeff Rector.

CDOT

Senate Bill 1 will transfer $495 million from the state’s general fund to the Highway Use Tax Fund over the course of two years. Seventy percent will go to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 15 percent will be distributed to counties and towns, and 15 percent will go into the state’s multimodal fund (transit, bike and pedestrian projects, etc.).

State Highway 13 has been recommended for projects to be funded with the additional monies received from the general fund.

ASBESTOS

Commissioners met with both town managers to discuss plans for asbestos abatement. Earlier this year they had discussed the possibility of creating an in-county abatement team using town and county staff, but that plan has been abandoned.

The county has already arranged for the landfill to be able to accept asbestos. Currently non-friable asbestos can be taken to the landfill. Friable (asbestos that can be crushed to powder) is awaiting state approval. Not having to haul asbestos materials out of the county should save costs.

“We want to see if the board would be interested in identifying asbestos properties, soliciting abatement contractors in the state and seeing if we can get a ‘volume discount’ by working together,” said Rangely Town Manager Peter Brixius.

COUNTY AUDIT

Paul Miller, CPA, presented the county’s 2017 financial audit and said he “didn’t find anything erroneous.” He also commented, “You’re one of the lucky ones [counties] that do not have any outstanding debt.”

