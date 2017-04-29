County clerk’s office closed May 3

April 29, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s office will be closed Wednesday, May 3 due to moving the office to the previous location in the courthouse. The office will reopen Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. Thanks for your patience.

