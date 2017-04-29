County clerk’s office closed May 3

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s office will be closed Wednesday, May 3 due to moving the office to the previous location in the courthouse. The office will reopen Thursday, May 4 at 8:30 a.m. Thanks for your patience.
Related Articles
Retirement party for Nancy Amick and Jackie Brennan
December 21, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I The Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder’s Office will have a retirement party on Jan. 9 for County Clerk Nancy Amick and assistant Jackie Brennan, who are both retiring as of Jan. 1, […]
Meeker ballots will be hand counted
October 21, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER I Rio Blanco County Clerk and Recorder Nancy Amick discovered a printing error in the Meeker School District RE-1 ballots but the ballots will still be counted. Related
County officials to be sworn in to office Tuesday morning
January 11, 2015 Sean McMahon 0
RBC I A new slate of elected Rio Blanco County officials will be sworn into office Tuesday, marking the end of county service by two long-standing officials who both stepped down at the end of […]
Leave a Reply