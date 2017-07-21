County’s assessed valuation drops 6 percent

met Monday in Rangely

and awarded a bid for the Coulter

Field (Meeker airport) beacon and

fence relocation to Flat Rock

Construction, Inc. They also approved

a grant application with the

Department of Local Affairs for the

Rio Blanco County Department of

Health and Human Services renovation

project in an amount not to

exceed $157,570.

Road and bridge director Dave

Morlan said his department is continuing

to try and obtain agreements with

the Bureau of Land Management for

projects to be done on various roads.

“We still can’t get them to do a

programmatic agreement on these

right-of-ways,” he said. Morlan also

said they’re “having a heck of a time”

trying to meet new rules and regulations

for bridge repairs on county

roads 102 and 27.

The board also approved a petition

for abatement of taxes for Helmrich &

Payne International Drilling in the

amount of $21,833.08.

“They didn’t let us know that the

taxes were delinquent until the taxes

were due,” said Rio Blanco County

assessor Renae Neilson. The site was

actually in Garfield County. “They

would have been double-taxed,” she

said. During public comment, the board

heard from Annalee Nickson, director

of the Radino Senior Council regarding

the center’s mission statement and

bylaws, which are being redone.

Nickson wanted to know how to

address a disruption in a meeting or in

a manner that would affect the center.

“If someone disrupts, you can call

the sheriff and they can be removed,”

said county attorney Kent Borchard.

“It’s actually a crime, a misdemeanor,

to disrupt a public meeting.”

“In your case it would be the

police,” said Commissioner Si

Woodruff.

Nickson said the seniors have

expressed concern about safety issues.

“With all the attacks on facilities—

this is the seniors—if a gunman

came in and started shooting, would

our safety man come down and do a

run-through of what their reaction

would be if someone came in and

threatened harm to them?”

“I would ask the police department

to come do that,” Woodruff said.

Nickson also said some individuals

no longer in leadership positions

with the center have refused to turn in

their keys. The commissioners agreed

that should be handled by the center

internally.

In commissioner updates,

Woodruff said he has attended a meeting

with the weed and pest control district

in Rangely.

“They’re not sure if they’ll have

enough funding to continue with the

tamarisk and Russian olive removal.”

Woodruff and others also met with

a gentleman from China regarding the

possibility of building a power plant at

the junction of Hwy. 64 and CR 5.

“The man from China basically

said they—this is China—would be

very interested in the project, and

would 100 percent finance it, 100 percent

build it, and care for it for one

year, then sell it. It was quite eyeopening,”

Woodruff said, adding,

“First and foremost for them or

anyone else we would have to have

customers willing to contractually buy

the electricity.”

Woodruff requested a workshop to

discuss building inspection requirements

for people building small cabins.

There are some exemptions based

on usage, according to Borchard.

“Garfield County gives a 1,200

square foot exemption on summer

cabins as far as building codes are

concerned,” said Commissioner

Shawn Bolton.

Woodruff also requested a meeting

with Colorado Fiber and the two

broadband installers to see why people’s

houses aren’t getting hooked up.

Commissioner Bolton referenced

Governor Hickenlooper’s executive order announced last week that commits the state to reducing

greenhouse gas emissions in accordances with the 2015

Paris climate accord which was rejected last month by

President Donald Trump.

“He did that without any consultation with counties or

anyone else,” Bolton said.

In the Board of Equalization meeting following the

commissioners’ meeting, RBC Assessor Renae Neilson

said during this year’s property tax assessment protest period,

there were 60 real properties protested, 36 were adjusted

and satisfied, 15 were denied and one was voided.

“We had 113 oil and gas, but of that 106 were from one

company. We denied most of those. We had 30 companies

that didn’t report at all, no drilling rigs in the county.”

“Personal property is our big chunk. If they try to

exempt personal property again it will really hurt this county,”

she said.

Following a reappraisal, Neilson said the county’s total

valuation is down a little more than 6 percent. The RE-4

school district’s value is expected to drop close to 10 percent,

she said, and the RE-1 district is going to drop a little

over 4.5 percent.

That’s all preliminary,” she said. “We hope by August

we’ll have state-assessed in. I look for our number to drop

more, maybe a percent or two, that’s just a guess.”

The commissioners accepted the assessor’s protest valuation

report.

