Couples tournament nets out for locals

MEEKER | Twenty-eight couples were split into two flights for the annual Couples tournament held at the Meeker Golf Course last weekend, where locals were not the best golfers on the course but they finished with the best net scores in the end. The Chapman format was used for the 36 holes played in the two-day event

Roger and Elly Walters of Rifle were the best couple in the entire field, easily winning the championship flight by 16 shots. The Walters shot six-under-par the last Saturday and were three under Sunday to finish with a gross score of 127, giving Corey and Mandi Nolan, also of Rifle, second place.

Meeker’s Pat Walsh and Patti Edwards tied with Wade and Cathy Vecchio of Gypsum for the best net score (116) in the championship flight.

The competition was much closer in the second flight, as Meeker’s Jill Massey and Clint Chappell led after the first day but they added four strokes on the second day and finished with the second best net score in the flight. Massey and Chappell finished with a gross score of 80 after 18 and 84 on Sunday for a total gross score of 164, three shots behind the leaders.

Tom and Boni Rust of Glenwood Springs, tied with Craig Teter and Candice Fritz of Gypsum, for the best gross score (161) after 36 holes.

Meeker’s Harry Watt and Pat Sanson finished with a gross score of 163 but had the best net score (113), seven shots better than Massey and Chappell’s net score.

The Meeker High School football team will host the annual Cowboy Kickoff Classic this Saturday and there is still time to enter to fundraiser benefiting the Cowboy football program.



