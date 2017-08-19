Couples tournament nets out for locals

The annual couples golf tournament held at the Meeker Golf Course last weekend, featured 28 couples from around the state, including Denver where Terry Nakayama is from. Nakayama was the winner of the first annual “Ball Drop” fun-fundraiser, where White River Energy employee Buddy Ridings, whose wife Becky manages the course, used White River Electric Association’s bucket truck to drop 117 balls approximately 35 feet to the ground where Nakayama’s ball fell into the temporary cup for the win. It is presumed that a fun time was had by all. Kaylee Ridings Photos

MEEKER | Twenty-eight couples were split into two flights for the annual Couples tournament held at the Meeker Golf Course last weekend, where locals were not the best golfers on the course but they finished with the best net scores in the end. The Chapman format was used for the 36 holes played in the two-day event
Roger and Elly Walters of Rifle were the best couple in the entire field, easily winning the championship flight by 16 shots. The Walters shot six-under-par the last Saturday and were three under Sunday to finish with a gross score of 127, giving Corey and Mandi Nolan, also of Rifle, second place.
Meeker’s Pat Walsh and Patti Edwards tied with Wade and Cathy Vecchio of Gypsum for the best net score (116) in the championship flight.
The competition was much closer in the second flight, as Meeker’s Jill Massey and Clint Chappell led after the first day but they added four strokes on the second day and finished with the second best net score in the flight. Massey and Chappell finished with a gross score of 80 after 18 and 84 on Sunday for a total gross score of 164, three shots behind the leaders.
Tom and Boni Rust of Glenwood Springs, tied with Craig Teter and Candice Fritz of Gypsum, for the best gross score (161) after 36 holes.
Meeker’s Harry Watt and Pat Sanson finished with a gross score of 163 but had the best net score (113), seven shots better than Massey and Chappell’s net score.
