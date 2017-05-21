Cowboy Cabaret … May 21, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0 Last Wednesday a few Barone Middle and Meeker High School students participated in the inaugural Cowboy Cabaret—a brief talent show. The event was the inspiration of senior student Kendra Nelson, but some are hopeful it will become an annual event. Peyton Burke played wine glasses and sang; Shelby Steele played the flute and sang; Haylie Rose, Katie Lockwood and Asemah Bakkar performed an original piano and two-flute trio plus sang in a second trio piece; Kallie McCain, Alex Murray, Jorgen Stagg, Lililana Rivas, and Brandon Pollock performed a “Hipster Hobos” skit; Robert Foster played his clarinet; Rosie Wans danced and played in a trio with Nelson and Steele; Delenn Mobley danced several times; Porter Hossack, Damek Chintala, Tatumn Kennedy, and Hadley Franklin presented an instrumental quartet; and a play written by Nelson was performed . Students thanked staff members Amy Chinn, Jeff Hemingson, Kathleen Kelley, Cheri Robinson, Brenda Mullins and parent Cindy Nelson. The program featured this quote from French dramatist Jean Anouilh: “The object of art is to give life a shape.” From Kendra Nelson’s play, “The ‘Yes’ Girl”, serious student Frankie (Rosie Wans) tries to work while Sophia (Annelise Amack) and Dana (Kendra Nelson) fawn over handsome boy, Drake (Austin Russell). Layton Bair, Loran Casias, Shelby Steele, and Julia Eskelson played other roles in the play. Reed Kelley photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
