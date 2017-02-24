Cowboys beat Rams in final regular season game, start post-season play

MEEKER | The Cowboys defeated the Rams in the final basketball game of the boys’ regular season and started post-season play last night, as they were the host for the District quarterfinal game against the West Grand Mustangs, with the winner advancing the semifinals, scheduled to be played in DeBeque Friday.

Meeker defeated the Soroco Rams 65-52 last Friday in Oak Creek and finished the season as the district’s No. 2 seed, with a 10-2 league record and 13-6 overall this season.

The Cowboys trailed the Rams 11-14 after the first quarter of play but took a 32-26 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Cowboys outscored the Rams 13-10 in the third quarter and added 20 more in the fourth to win by seven.

Logan Hughes had a double/double, leading the Cowboys with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while his junior classmates Doak Mantle scored 16 points, Valentine Rosas scored 12, Zach Dinwiddie added nine, Eli Newman scored eight and Trapper Merrifield added two.

Meeker was the site of the quarterfinal game played last night between the Cowboys and the visiting West Grand Mustangs from Kremmling, which Meeker defeated in the first game back from Christmas break.

The winner will advance to the semifinal game, scheduled to be played in DeBeque at 6:30 p.m.

