Cowboys compete in ‘Who’s Bad’ national tournament

MEEKER | Several Meeker wrestlers attended a clinic at the Colorado School of Mines, then wrestled in the Who’s Bad national tournament in Denver.

Trae and Tannen Kennedy, Colby Clatterbaugh, Zagar Brown, Zach Eskelson, Porter Hossack, Kelton Turner, and Cade and Connor Blunt, attended a two-day wrestling camp at the Colorado School of Mines before entering the national tournament in Denver.

“T.J. (Shelton) was one of the coaches at the camp, so the boys thought that was pretty cool,” parent Hallie Blunt said of Shelton coaching her sons and their teammates. Shelton is Meeker’s only four-time state champion and the Orediggers current 174-pounder.

Tannen Kennedy placed third in the Who’s Bad tournament, held at the National Western Stock Show complex, losing a double-overtime match in the semifinals, dropping him into the consolation bracket. Connor Blunt placed fourth and Clatterbaugh placed sixth in his bracket. Turner, Brown and Cade Blunt all won a match but did not place.

