Cowboys fall to Cardinals 60-41; play Coal Ridge tonight

MEEKER | “Their speed really affected us and we were playing too fast,” Meeker boys’ head basketball coach Klark Kindler said of his team’s 41-60 loss last Friday to the 3A Grand Valley Cardinals. The Cowboys will play another non-conference game today against the 3A Coal Ridge Titans, with the tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Cowboys feel behind the Cardinals early, trailing 6-17 at the end of the first quarter before almost matching the Cardinals 14 points in the second quarter, yet trailed 19-31 at half.

“We were rushing everything and had way too many turnovers,” Coach Kindler said. “I was please that we played as poorly as we did in the first half but cut the lead right before halftime.”

The Cardinals scored 12 more in the third quarter, compared to Meeker’s six, to lead 43-25 with one quarter left to play.

Meeker seniors led by Logan Hughes’ 19 points, including eight free throws were the only Cowboys to score. Senior Zach Dinwiddie added eight, classmates Eli Newman scored seven, Doak Mantle four and Valentin Rosas finished with two.

Hughes also led the team with seven rebounds, Newman finished with five and Dinwiddie pulled down three.

Coach Kindler said his team will face another tough challenge tonight against the Titans, this time with size.

“The Titans are really good, just like Grand Valley, they have a six-foot, seven kid and a six-foot, eight kid, who are both athletic,” Kindler said.

The game against the Titans will be the final competition for the boys this year.

