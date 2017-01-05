Cowboys host Grand Valley today at 6 p.m. …



Former Meeker High School graduate and four-time NCAA Division I All-American Joe LeBlanc offered a free wrestling clinic to wrestlers of all ages in Meeker. More than 25 wrestlers took advantage of the opportunity during the Christmas break. Meeker wrestling fans can watch Colorado’s 2A defending state champion Cowboys wrestle tonight at home against the Grand Valley Cardinals, with the first matches starting at 6 p.m. The Cowboys and the Rangely Panthers will wrestle in the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah, Friday and Saturday.

Bobby Gutierrez photos

Like this: Like Loading...