Cowboys host Rams today, Panthers on Saturday

MEEKER | The regular season is winding down but not before the Meeker High School baseball team hosts the Roaring Fork Rams tonight and the Rangely Panthers Saturday at Paintbrush Park in a doubleheader, which was postponed last week due to weather. The Cowboys, currently 10-6, will play the Panthers again next Tuesday, May 11 in Meeker, to start post season play.

Because of weather, the game between the Cowboys and the Coal Ridge Titans was supposed to be played in Meeker but was moved to Silt, where the Cowboys lost 13-2 after five innings.

“We had some scoring opportunities we couldn’t get across the plate,” Meeker head coach Brian Merrifield said.

Garrett Frantz started on the mound and was relieved by Todd Patterson and Uri Goedert. Leadoff hitter Trapper Merrifield, catcher Ty Gibson, shortstop Hunter Garcia and fielder Eli Hanks all had two hits in the game against the Titans.

Meeker’s varsity will play the Roaring Fork Rams today, starting at 4 p.m. at Paintbrush Park, followed by a JV game between the two teams. The Cowboys will finish the regular season at home Saturday, playing a make-up game against Rio Blanco County rival Rangely, the same opponent the Cowboys will play in the first round of post-season play. The winner of Tuesday’s playoff game will play Hotchkiss in Grand Valley in the District semifinals. The undefeated and the top-ranked 2A team in Colorado, the Paonia Eagles, are the top seed and “favorite,” according to coach Merrifield, in the district tournament.

“We are 10-6 heading into the last week and we are playing good baseball,” coach Merrifield said. “We hope to take it one more step and play the kind of ball we were at the beginning of the season. We hope to see everyone at the ball fields.”

Like this: Like Loading...