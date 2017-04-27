Cowboys lose doubleheader to Eagles; play Coal Ridge today at Paintbrush Park

April 27, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Meeker Sports, MHS Baseball, Slider, Sports 0

Meeker junior Doak Mantle pitched in both games against the top ranked Paonia Eagles and he was the only Cowboy to score in the second game, with a home run hit over the centerfield fence at Paintbrush Park. The Cowboys will host the Coal Ridge Titans today at 4 p.m., then host the Rangely Panthers Saturday for a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

MEEKER I It was the Cowboys’ first doubleheader on their home field.

Unfortunately, it was against the Western Slope League’s leader and top ranked 2A Paonia Eagles, who won both games to remain undefeated (15-0) and giving the Cowboys a 10-5 record with four games to play in the regular season. The Cowboys will host the Coal Ridge Titans today in a non-league game starting at 4 p.m. at Paintbrush Park.
“With the two losses to Paonia, we still have a chance to get into the post season,” Meeker head coach Brian Merrifield said. “We are currently ranked No. 19 and looking to get into the top 15 with four more wins.”
The Eagles scored 12 runs in the first inning of the first game and won 14-3. Meeker freshman Todd Patterson started on the mound, with juniors Garrett Frantz and Doak Mantle also pitching for the Cowboys. Meeker senior Hunter Garcia got two hits in the first game.
Frantz and Mantle pitched the second game, which the Cowboys lost 1-13. Meeker junior Logan Hughes had two hits in the second game and coach Merrifield said Mantle’s lone hit, “left the yard for a home run to straight away center field,” and counted as Meeker’s lone run.
The Cowboys host Coal Ridge today at Paintbrush Park, with the varsity starting at 4 p.m., followed by a JV game. Meeker will also host the Panthers, whom they recently defeated in Rangely, this Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.
The Cowboys will finish the regular season at home against the Roaring Fork Rams in a non-league game May 4.

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker Sports

MHS drops two to Bulldogs

April 29, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The planned home baseball game in Meeker was moved to the middle ground between Meeker and Hotchkiss and played in Grand Junction on April 20. Related

Meeker Sports

Meeker Cowboy baseball team wins a pair; JV still unbeaten

May 1, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0

MEEKER I The Meeker Cowboy varsity baseball team won two games last week, including a comeback win against Grand Valley in front of a home crowd. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*