Cowboys lose doubleheader to Eagles; play Coal Ridge today at Paintbrush Park

MEEKER I It was the Cowboys’ first doubleheader on their home field.

Unfortunately, it was against the Western Slope League’s leader and top ranked 2A Paonia Eagles, who won both games to remain undefeated (15-0) and giving the Cowboys a 10-5 record with four games to play in the regular season. The Cowboys will host the Coal Ridge Titans today in a non-league game starting at 4 p.m. at Paintbrush Park.

“With the two losses to Paonia, we still have a chance to get into the post season,” Meeker head coach Brian Merrifield said. “We are currently ranked No. 19 and looking to get into the top 15 with four more wins.”

The Eagles scored 12 runs in the first inning of the first game and won 14-3. Meeker freshman Todd Patterson started on the mound, with juniors Garrett Frantz and Doak Mantle also pitching for the Cowboys. Meeker senior Hunter Garcia got two hits in the first game.

Frantz and Mantle pitched the second game, which the Cowboys lost 1-13. Meeker junior Logan Hughes had two hits in the second game and coach Merrifield said Mantle’s lone hit, “left the yard for a home run to straight away center field,” and counted as Meeker’s lone run.

The Cowboys host Coal Ridge today at Paintbrush Park, with the varsity starting at 4 p.m., followed by a JV game. Meeker will also host the Panthers, whom they recently defeated in Rangely, this Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 11 a.m.

The Cowboys will finish the regular season at home against the Roaring Fork Rams in a non-league game May 4.

