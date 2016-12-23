Cowboys lose to Grand Valley, start league play Jan. 6

MEEKER | The Cowboy varsity boys’ basketball team lost at home to the Grand Valley Cardinals in the final game of 2016 and they will start 2017 on the road when they play the West Grand Mustangs in Kremmling Jan. 6.

“We didn’t make our shots,” Meeker head coach Klark Kindler said of the 42-30 loss to the Cardinals last Friday.

The Cowboys scored 10 points in the first quarter but only scored four in the second and trailed 14-23 at halftime. Meeker could only add six to the scoreboard in the third quarter and although they outscored the Cardinals 10-8 in the fourth quarter, it was not enough.

The Cowboys have a 2-3 record and will start league play against the Mustangs on Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...