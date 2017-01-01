Cowboys named to all-state team

RBC | Post-season accolades continue for Meeker football players who played on the Cowboys’ state runner-up team. Six of them were recently named to the 2016 Colorado 1A, all-state teams presented by CHSAANow.com, Coloradopreps.com and Maxpreps.com.

Meeker seniors Tyler Ilgen, Casey Turner and Chase Rule, along with junior Logan Hughes, were all named to the first team, while senior Cole Brown and junior Doak Mantle were named to the second team. This was the second year for Ilgen to be recognized, as he was also named to the first team last year.

“I’m excited for these guys,” Meeker head coach Shane Phelan said. “A lot of good kids, who worked hard and I’m proud of their accomplishments.”

Players who are named to their all-conference teams around the state are then nominated for all-state teams, then coaches vote on the players to determine the teams for each classification.

“I hope the younger guys learn from them, as these guys have worked really hard during the off season,” coach Phelan said. “They have put in a lot of effort, desire and determination the past four years, as all-state players are made, not born. Good players make other players around them good too.”

