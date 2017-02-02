Cowboys now 7-0 in league play; host Rattlers tonight

MEEKER | The Meeker High School boys’ basketball team defeated the Vail Mountain Gore Rangers last Saturday and remain undefeated in seven Western Slope League games with two more scheduled to be played this weekend, including one at home Saturday. The Cowboys will host the Little Snake River Rattlers tonight in a non-league game, then play Caprock Academy Friday before hosting Hotchkiss Saturday.

The Cowboys needed overtime to beat the Gore Rangers 51-46, after playing the whole game close.

Meeker took a one point lead at the end of the first quarter and a two-point lead at half time before falling behind by five at the end of three quarters of play.

Meeker outscored Vail Mountain 14-9 to tie the game at the end of the fourth quarter and Meeker head coach Klark Kindler said his team won in overtime by making “nine of 16 free throws.”

“Their size affected us, taking away what made us successful the last two weeks,” coach Kindler said. “In the end, we made plays when we had to have them and defensive stops when we had to.”

Junior Eli Newman led the Cowboys with 15 points and he pulled down three rebounds. Classmate Logan Hughes scored 12 points and led the team with eight rebounds, while Doak Mantle scored 11 and Zach Dinwiddie scored six and pulled down five rebounds. Jerrick Garza scored three points, Trapper Merrifield and Stephen Walsh each added two, while Walsh recorded six rebounds.

The Cowboys will try to avenge an earlier loss to the Rattlers in Baggs, Wyo., tonight on their home court.

“We didn’t play well against Little Snake the first time, hopefully, we get that fixed,” coach Kindler said.

Meeker will play in Grand Junction Friday against Caprock Academy in a league game, then host Hotchkiss in another league game Saturday.

“We need to keep moving forward,” coach Kindler said about his team who is tied with Paonia for first place in the Western Slope League. “We’ll have to contend with Hotchkiss’ size Saturday and we need to start shooting the ball better.”

