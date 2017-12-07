Cowboys open season at WREA Shootout; Kindler starts 20th year at program helm

MEEKER | The Meeker boys’ basketball team will open the 2017-2018 season tonight at 7:30 in the first round of the 18th annual White River Electric Association Cowboy Shootout, while Meeker’s JV will tipoff against Grand Valley today at 4:30 and the Cowboy’s C team will play Rangely Friday at 3 p.m.

Meeker head coach Klark Kindler, who is starting his 20th year at the helm of the Cowboys’ program, said 24 kids are out for the team, including varsity seniors; Doak Mantle, Logan Hughes, Eli Newman, Trapper Merrifield (who is currently injured), Zach Dinwiddie and Valentin Rosas.

“We are experienced,” Coach Kindler said. “Our seniors have played varsity together for three years now, so we can no longer use the excuse that we are young.”

The 2017 boys’ WREA Cowboy Shootout will feature varsity teams from Aspen, Cedaredge, Moffat County JV, Rangely and Soroco. Kindler said Hayden and Fruita recently pulled out and replacement teams were not found, so a round-robin tournament will be played. Meeker will play Cedaredge Friday at 7:30 p.m., then play Aspen at 2 p.m. Saturday.

